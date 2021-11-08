Barclays Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Equal Weight

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

NYSE:PAC opened at $137.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day moving average is $113.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $92.82 and a 1-year high of $138.01.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

