Castleark Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vicor worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $140,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,520 shares of company stock worth $16,894,470. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $155.08 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $158.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.10. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

