Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,636 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 141.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.