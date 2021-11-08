Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,371 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $304.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $230.71 and a 12-month high of $306.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

