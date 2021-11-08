Zacks: Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.26 and the highest is $4.69. CACI International posted earnings of $4.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.14 to $18.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.05 to $20.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CACI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 26.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,383,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI opened at $288.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CACI International has a 52 week low of $215.18 and a 52 week high of $290.70.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

