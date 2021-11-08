Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.52 Billion Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,813,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359,435 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,517,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $185.41 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $186.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day moving average of $166.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.