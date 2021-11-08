Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 750,680 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,129,371 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 750,680 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.94% of Starbucks worth $1,244,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 42,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 869.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 134,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.78 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

