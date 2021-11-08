Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 8,252 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Weld Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.0% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock opened at $135.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.14 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In related news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,333 shares of company stock worth $14,818,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.