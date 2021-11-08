Weld Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,957,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $350.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

