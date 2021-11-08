Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

