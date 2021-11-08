Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

IHI stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74.

