Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $320.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $293.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.09.

FTNT stock opened at $341.19 on Monday. Fortinet has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $349.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

