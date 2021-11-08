Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMC opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

