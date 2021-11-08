Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS opened at $66.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 554.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

