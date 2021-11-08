Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Visteon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 231.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 88.7% in the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Visteon by 10.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC opened at $123.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 125.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.