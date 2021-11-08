Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 116,706.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

WDC opened at $56.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

