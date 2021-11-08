Millennium Management LLC Sells 268,279 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 268,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $30,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 686.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 723,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after buying an additional 631,149 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,129,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,004,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.92. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

