Man Group plc Purchases 19,306 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Man Group plc grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $84.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

