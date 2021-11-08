Man Group plc Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,206 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.49% of Momo worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,130,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 542,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Momo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,679,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Momo stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.63. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.