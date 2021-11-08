Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 157,741 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.42.

LNG stock opened at $107.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 40.93% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

