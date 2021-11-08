MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,023 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,182,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $202.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.70 and a 200-day moving average of $180.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $207.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAA shares. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

