Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 51,687 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in NIKE by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 162,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,269,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,647,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $254,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $177.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average is $152.52. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

