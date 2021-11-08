Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 183.45% from the company’s previous close.

DCPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Securities cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Truist cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $8.82 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.