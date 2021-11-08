Barclays Lowers Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Equal Weight

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $515.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 191,797 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

