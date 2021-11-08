Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 26,351 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,351 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $22,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,358 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $82,356,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 75.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,662,000 after buying an additional 642,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of PHM opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

