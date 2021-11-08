Wexford Capital LP Has $15.11 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 144,131 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.3% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,315 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.