Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 269,573 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 269,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

