Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.47 Million Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,720.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

