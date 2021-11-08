CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

CAI stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $971.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. CAI International has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CAI International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.43% of CAI International worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

