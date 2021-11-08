ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $732,291.57 and approximately $10,658.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00014235 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004263 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

