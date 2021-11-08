Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 1-Year High at $374.81

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $374.81 and last traded at $374.81, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $368.46.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 831,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,440,000 after acquiring an additional 81,001 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 748,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,548,000 after buying an additional 85,377 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 31,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

