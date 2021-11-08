Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.33

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.33 and last traded at $95.33, with a volume of 517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,935,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

