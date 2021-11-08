imbrex Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00235444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00096561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About imbrex

REX is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

