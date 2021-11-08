Bancor (BNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $69.71 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Bancor coin can currently be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00006989 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $69.71 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00235444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00096561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Bancor

BNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 237,467,814 coins. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.