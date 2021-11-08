Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,993.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,011.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,839.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2,651.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,409 shares of company stock worth $454,799,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

