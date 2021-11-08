Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 87,348 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,505 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

ET stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,146.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 174,500 shares of company stock worth $1,575,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

