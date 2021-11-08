Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 194,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,044 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $173.81 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.