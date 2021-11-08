Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Invests $352,000 in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after acquiring an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 80.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KREF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.