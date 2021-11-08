Brokerages Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) PT at $36.96

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.96.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.73 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

