Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.04% of Atmos Energy worth $256,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $93.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

