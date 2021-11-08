Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $275,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,256 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 99,747 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Newport Asia LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after buying an additional 325,200 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IQ. Citigroup cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

