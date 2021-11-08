Coty (NYSE:COTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Coty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.190-$0.230 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

COTY stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Coty has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Coty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.