Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,113,805 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,223,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,113,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 17.74% of USA Compression Partners worth $283,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 128,832 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

USAC opened at $16.12 on Monday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 2.04.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -954.55%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

