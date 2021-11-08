Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.610-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.460 EPS.

NSP opened at $121.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.90.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

