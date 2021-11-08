Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,292 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in CM Life Sciences II were worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMIIU. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in CM Life Sciences II by 0.4% in the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 930,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

CMIIU stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

