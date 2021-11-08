Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308,272 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 833,101 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,671,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $334,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,099. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

