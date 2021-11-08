Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,471 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,558 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

CFG opened at $47.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

