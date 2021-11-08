Washington Harbour Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the period. Open Lending makes up 14.4% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $91,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,492.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,303 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after buying an additional 1,303,469 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,059,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,321,626 shares of company stock valued at $44,905,942 over the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $33.94 on Monday. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.