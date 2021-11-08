Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $21.36 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,159 shares during the period. LiveRamp comprises about 3.4% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.67% of LiveRamp worth $21,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 160,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $55.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

