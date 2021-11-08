Matson, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Matson has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matson to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Matson stock opened at $89.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.93. Matson has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $94.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matson will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $75,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,440.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,113 shares of company stock worth $3,193,333. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

